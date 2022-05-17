Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,087,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $937,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,960 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

COST stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.88. 64,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,346. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

