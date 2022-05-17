Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 2,117 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SPYG traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

