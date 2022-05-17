Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,448 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 248,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

