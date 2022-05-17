Csenge Advisory Group Sells 321 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 853,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495,726. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

