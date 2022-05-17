Csenge Advisory Group Sells 599 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 54,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 159,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 584,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $126,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.44. 94,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $382.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
