Csenge Advisory Group Sells 896 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 98,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,468. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

