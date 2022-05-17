Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 110,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

