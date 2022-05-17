CTS Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

CTS stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

