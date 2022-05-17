Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.71 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $369.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

