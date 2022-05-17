Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 3,300 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,782,000.

DVY stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.63. 5,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,713. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

