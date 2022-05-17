Cyclub 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $314,490.00 (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $314,490.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00513488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,227.56 or 1.82909607 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

