Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Danaher by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.97. 2,908,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

