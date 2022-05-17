Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $1.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

NYSE:DAC opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. Danaos has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

DAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Danaos by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Danaos by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

