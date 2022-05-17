Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.83%.
DTST traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 68,547,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,539. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 million, a PE ratio of 172.59 and a beta of 0.74. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Data Storage in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
About Data Storage (Get Rating)
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
