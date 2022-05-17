Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

DTST traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 68,547,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,539. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 million, a PE ratio of 172.59 and a beta of 0.74. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Data Storage in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Data Storage by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

