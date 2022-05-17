Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTST traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 68,547,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,539. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Data Storage in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

