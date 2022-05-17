Deeper Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $45.82 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00508537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,787.45 or 1.79816558 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.