Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DECAU) Quiet Period Set To End on May 17th

Denali Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 17th. Denali Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
DECAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.09.
Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile
