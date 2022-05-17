Dent (DENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $108.54 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $108.54 million and approximately $37.01 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

