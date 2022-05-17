Derwent London’s (DLN) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,200 ($51.78) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.61) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($32.88) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,502.78 ($43.18).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,016 ($37.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,774 ($34.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($47.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,103.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,252.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 53.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.09), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($25,750.00).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

