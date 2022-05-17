Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.94) to €16.30 ($16.98) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 3,355,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,804,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.