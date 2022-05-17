Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €23.00 ($23.96) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.20 ($26.25) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.96 ($24.96).

FRA DTE opened at €18.08 ($18.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.65. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.89).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

