Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,052 ($49.95).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($57.94) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($46.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,191.83). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 664 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,333.

DGE stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,836 ($47.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,835.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,812.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The company has a market cap of £88.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

