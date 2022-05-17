Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.39) to GBX 4,500 ($55.47) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.21) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.17) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

DEO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.37. 208,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.27 and its 200 day moving average is $203.16. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

