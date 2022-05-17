Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $401,302.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.55 or 0.00518469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00035372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,445.53 or 1.75938143 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,154,748 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

