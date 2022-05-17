Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 88.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $519,746.83 and $19.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00569296 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 77.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

