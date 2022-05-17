DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,725.00

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 40% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $476,466.96 and $2,725.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00571781 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,949,186,904 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

