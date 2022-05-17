Digitex Market Cap Reaches $30,318.35 (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $30,318.35 and approximately $7,904.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,170.70 or 0.99991851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00105391 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.