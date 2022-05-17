Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $185.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $325.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.84. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $125.64 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $7.81. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.64%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.