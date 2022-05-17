Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DIN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.11.

NYSE:DIN opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $99.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

