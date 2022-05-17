Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direct Selling Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 700,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 239,550 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

