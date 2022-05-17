disBalancer (DDOS) One Day Volume Tops $99,691.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $99,691.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00508015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,348.46 or 1.80971594 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000234 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,118,685 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.