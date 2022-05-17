dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. VI alerts:

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.