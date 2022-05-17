DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get DocGo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 654,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,039. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocGo (DCGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.