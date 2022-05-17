Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

D stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.74. 95,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

