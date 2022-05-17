Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,432. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.61 and its 200 day moving average is $296.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

