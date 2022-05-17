Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 3,321 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,327. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.55 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.14.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

