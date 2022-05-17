Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.64. 136,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,181. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.