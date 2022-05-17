Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. 29,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,111. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 161.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

