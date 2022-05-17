Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,764,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.95. The company had a trading volume of 60,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

