Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 20,424 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 236,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. 106,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,978. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.