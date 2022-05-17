Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 229.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,203,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,763,000 after buying an additional 474,234 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hasbro by 3,248.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 412,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hasbro by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,501,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

