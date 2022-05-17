Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 457 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cerner by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,951 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.14. 246,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $94.46.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

