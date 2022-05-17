Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of PAG traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,595. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.