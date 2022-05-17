Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,110,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,289 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.21. 41,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average of $203.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.27 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

