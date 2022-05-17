Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Down 0.5%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 953 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

