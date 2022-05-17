Dover (NYSE:DOV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.08.

NYSE DOV opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average of $162.10.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

