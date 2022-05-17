Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 2,415 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,260,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,654. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $387.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

