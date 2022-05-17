Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.47. 2,600,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

