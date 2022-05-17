Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,508 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Adobe by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.79 on Tuesday, hitting $409.65. 2,614,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.61. The company has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

