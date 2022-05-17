Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

DHR stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $248.97. 2,940,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,224. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

